St. Matthews church opens doors to 400 nursing students displaced by flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 400 nursing students displaced by the recent flooding are holding classes in a local church.

St. Matthews Episcopal Church says the Galen College of Nursing, located at 1031 Zorn Avenue, near I-71, was forced to close its doors due to the flooding.

According to a news release from St. Matthews Episcopal Church, the church has opened its doors to the college, allowing it to turn the church's donated space into makeshift classrooms and study areas for 400 nursing students and faculty members.

"This act of generosity and kindness by the church shows how our community is reaching out to help those affected by the recent flood," the news release states.

