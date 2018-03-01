St. Matthews church opens doors to 400 nursing students displaced by flooding

Kentucky stretched its winning streak to four and continued its push for higher seeds in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments by defeating Ole Miss Wednesday night.

Kentucky stretched its winning streak to four by defeating Ole Miss in Rupp Arena Wednesday night.

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

New owner of ZirMed hopes to grow, add jobs in Louisville

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

The church has opened its doors to the college, allowing it to turn the church's donated space into makeshift classrooms and study areas for 400 nursing students and faculty members.

More than 400 nursing students displaced by the recent flooding are holding classes in a local church.

According to a news release from St. Matthews Episcopal Church, the church has opened its doors to the college, allowing it to turn the church's donated space into makeshift classrooms and study areas for 400 nursing students and faculty members.

"This act of generosity and kindness by the church shows how our community is reaching out to help those affected by the recent flood," the news release states.

