Jury indicts student for making threat at Bullitt Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school student has indicted for making a threat at his Bullitt County school.

That student is accused of leaving a threatening note inside a bathroom at Bullitt Central High School earlier this month.

Bullitt County Public Schools said the jury returned the indictment for terroristic threatening.

The student's name has not been released.

