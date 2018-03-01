Kentucky could tax opioids to close budget gap - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky could tax opioids to close budget gap

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky could become the first state in the country to tax opioid prescription painkillers under a proposal intended to generate more revenue for a state struggling to pay retirement benefits to public school teachers and other state employees.

House Republicans unveiled their two-year spending proposal Wednesday. Budget chairman Steven Rudy said lawmakers realized the state did not have enough money to pay for all of its obligations, so they included a tax on opioid prescription painkillers. They also included a 50-cent cigarette tax increase.

Kentucky has the highest smoking rate in the country. It also has one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the country, mostly attributed to the opioid epidemic.

Rudy said the tax would send "a clear message" the state is serious about the opioid epidemic.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.