Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

A new billboard on I-65 South in Jeffersonville reads, "David Grissom and Greg Postel, Step Aside! We do not support your leadership!"

Grissom is the chairman of the Board of Trustees and Postel is the interim president.

The University of Louisville has been involved in several scandals in the past few years, and Postel and Grissom were involved in the decisions to fire athletics director Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino.

The billboard indicates that it was paid for by Alex Walker.

