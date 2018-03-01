Coming this spring to Louisville's Waterfront Park: a giant Ferr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coming this spring to Louisville's Waterfront Park: a giant Ferris wheel

Posted: Updated:
Waterfront Park (courtesy WDRB Sky Cam) Waterfront Park (courtesy WDRB Sky Cam)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A giant Ferris wheel is coming to Waterfront Park's Big Four Lawn this spring.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

It includes 36 climate-controlled gondolas that can hold six people each.

Every night, the wheel will feature a state-of-the-art LED light show with more than 1 million colored lights. 

SkyStar will be operating during Thunder Over Louisville. But it won't be around too long. It's is only scheduled to be here for five weeks, from March 29 through May 6.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.