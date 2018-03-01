Tickets for 2018 Derby Festival go on sale Friday, March 2 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tickets for 2018 Derby Festival go on sale Friday, March 2

Posted: Updated:
Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, according to a news release from festival organizers. Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, according to a news release from festival organizers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, according to a news release from festival organizers.

"We have another exciting line-up of events on the Derby Festival schedule," said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage Festival fans to purchase tickets early for the best availability."

Interested parties will be able to purchase tickets for the following events:

  • Macy's Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 29 (Lounge tickets only)
  • King Southern Bank Bourbonville on April 12
  • The Fillies Derby Ball Presented by Total Wine & More on April 14
  • They're Off! Luncheon on April 20
  • Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party on April 21
  • Great Steamboat Race Trial Presented by Trilogy on April 30
  • Kentucky Proud WineFest on May 1 and May 2
  • BeerFest Presented by American Founders Bank on May 2
  • Great Steamboat Race Presented by IBEW Local 369 on May 2
  • Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on May 3

To purchase tickets (beginning on at 10 a.m. on March 2), CLICK HERE.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call (502) 584-FEST.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.