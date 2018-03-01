Tickets for 2018 Derby Festival go on sale Friday, March 2

Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, according to a news release from festival organizers.

"We have another exciting line-up of events on the Derby Festival schedule," said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage Festival fans to purchase tickets early for the best availability."

Interested parties will be able to purchase tickets for the following events:

Macy's Presents the Spring Fashion Show on March 29 (Lounge tickets only)

King Southern Bank Bourbonville on April 12

The Fillies Derby Ball Presented by Total Wine & More on April 14

They're Off! Luncheon on April 20

Thunder Over Louisville VIP Rooftop Party on April 21

Great Steamboat Race Trial Presented by Trilogy on April 30

Kentucky Proud WineFest on May 1 and May 2

BeerFest Presented by American Founders Bank on May 2

Great Steamboat Race Presented by IBEW Local 369 on May 2

Republic Bank Pegasus Parade on May 3

To purchase tickets (beginning on at 10 a.m. on March 2), CLICK HERE.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call (502) 584-FEST.

