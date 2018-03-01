Tickets for 2018 Derby Festival go on sale Friday, March 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, according to a news release from festival organizers.
"We have another exciting line-up of events on the Derby Festival schedule," said Mike Berry, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. "Many of our ticketed events sell out quickly, so we encourage Festival fans to purchase tickets early for the best availability."
Interested parties will be able to purchase tickets for the following events:
To purchase tickets (beginning on at 10 a.m. on March 2), CLICK HERE.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call (502) 584-FEST.
