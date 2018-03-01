Frazier History Museum quickly sells out of two rare, 45-year-ol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Frazier History Museum quickly sells out of two rare, 45-year-old bourbons

This rare bourbon collector's set sold for $1,800 plus tax to a limited number of buyers. This rare bourbon collector's set sold for $1,800 plus tax to a limited number of buyers.
Bourbon lovers wait in line outside the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville for a chance to buy bourbon aged 45 years. Bourbon lovers wait in line outside the Frazier History Museum in downtown Louisville for a chance to buy bourbon aged 45 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two rare bourbons with a hefty price tag were snapped up by eager customers early Thursday.

People camped out in the rain at the Frazier History Museum well before it went on sale at 9 a.m. to get their hands on Final Reserve James Thompson and Brother Bourbon, both of which spent 45 years in barrels.

The Frazier Museum made the rare bourbon available for sale to celebrate that it's now the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Fewer than 150 people had the chance to buy the collector box set, for $1,800 plus tax. Frazier officials said it went fast, and they've already seen some people asking $7,500 for it on eBay.

James Buddy Thompson is donating 90 percent of the profits from the sale of his bourbon to various veterans groups.

