MSD plans to open 2 more flood gates on Friday, clean up 'Trash Island'

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, the Metropolitan Sewer District plans to open two more flood gates.

The city of Louisville closed six flood gates total to combat the rising Ohio River during the weekend rains. Of those six, four currently remain closed. The city opened the 11th Street flood gate on Wednesday, and the Port Road flood gate on Thursday.

On Friday, MSD plans to open flood gates on 2nd Street and Bingham Way. When completed, the move would leave only two flood gates remaining: the 10th Street flood gate and the 27th Street flood gate.

MSD also plans to remove what many locals have dubbed "Trash Island" on Friday as well.

Located at the Beargrass Flood Pump Station, "Trash Island" is the name given to trash and debris -- including small things, like water bottles, and larger items, like coolers and car tires -- that has accumulated there during the recent flooding.

Officials plan to begin cleaning it up at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 2. A boat will push the trash upstream to the Brownsboro Road overpass, where a boom will be utilized to remove the trash.

Officials say Trash Island really shows how much of an issue it is when people litter, but they decided to leave it up briefly while the flood waters receded.

"It's actually functioning as another filter...protecting the turbines and motors in there, and the intake valves, because the larger debris has formed a barrier to keep out the smaller debris," said Sheryl Lauder, an the communications program manager for the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD), earlier this week. "It's working pretty well."

