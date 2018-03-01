Volunteers begin cleaning up Waterfront Park as Ohio River slowl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers begin cleaning up Waterfront Park as Ohio River slowly recedes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers did some heavy lifting Thursday, removing logs, dirt and mulch that were all washed up at Waterfront Park.

The Waterfront Development Corporation organized #TeamUpToCleanup as the Ohio River floodwaters have begun to recede.

The Waterfront Development Corporation gave volunteers free gloves and trash bags, but only about 20 people showed up. But the volunteers worked fast. It only took them a half hour to fill up several bags of debris and pile up more logs.

"We're just glad to be out here to help," Dustin Stutzman said. "There's tons of trash out there. It's shocking how much comes in."

As the water goes down, officials said part of the park will reopen Friday.

"A significant area of the park will be accessible: all the parking lots, River Road, Big Four Bridge area will all be open," said Gary Pepper, Park Manager of Waterfront Park. "For the most part, Adventure Playground will be done next Friday, I'm guessing."

Officials with the Waterfront Development Corporation said they appreciate all who showed up Thursday, but it can handle the rest.

