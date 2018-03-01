Volunteers begin cleaning up Waterfront Park as Ohio River slowly recedes

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

New owner of ZirMed hopes to grow, add jobs in Louisville

New owner of ZirMed hopes to grow, add jobs in Louisville

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers did some heavy lifting Thursday, removing logs, dirt and mulch that were all washed up at Waterfront Park.

The Waterfront Development Corporation organized #TeamUpToCleanup as the Ohio River floodwaters have begun to recede.

The Waterfront Development Corporation gave volunteers free gloves and trash bags, but only about 20 people showed up. But the volunteers worked fast. It only took them a half hour to fill up several bags of debris and pile up more logs.

"We're just glad to be out here to help," Dustin Stutzman said. "There's tons of trash out there. It's shocking how much comes in."

As the water goes down, officials said part of the park will reopen Friday.

"A significant area of the park will be accessible: all the parking lots, River Road, Big Four Bridge area will all be open," said Gary Pepper, Park Manager of Waterfront Park. "For the most part, Adventure Playground will be done next Friday, I'm guessing."

Officials with the Waterfront Development Corporation said they appreciate all who showed up Thursday, but it can handle the rest.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018. WDRB News. All rights reserved.