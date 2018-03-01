Developing trust between students and school officials key to preventing violence, safety consultant tells Ky. lawmakers

The House and Senate education committees heard from William Modzeleski, a national school safety consultant who formerly worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Education, and Jon Akers, executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, during a joint meeting.More >>
In the wake of recent shootings at Marshall County High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 19 in all, Lovett and many others are contemplating how to prevent future school attacks.More >>
Tuesday’s vote is the first in what will be a series of votes on proposed facilities changes at Jefferson County Public Schools, acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told the board.More >>
Hardesty, 63, was a partner at the Stites & Harbison law firm and specialized in construction law, winning recognition as one of the top construction attorneys in the U.S. by the trade publication The Best Lawyers in America from 2009 through 2018. The publication named Hardesty the Louisville area’s best construction attorney in 2017 and 2018.More >>
Bevin said policymakers should look at all options in response to deadly shootings at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., on Jan. 23 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, “when it’s less emotionally raw.”More >>
Fairdale students will be placed in one of four academies – one for freshmen and others for civil service, public service and global service – throughout their high school careers, giving JCPS 12 academy high schools in the developing program that provides students with career-focused learning opportunities in partnership with area businesses.More >>
A day after the General Assembly's long-awaited pension reform bill was filed, education groups are still poring over details of the nearly 300-page legislation.More >>
The bill originally would have ended the program for non-traditional instruction districts by the 2021-22 school year, but the House education panel passed an amended version of SB 73 that establishes guidelines for the Kentucky Board of Education to approve such plans starting in the 2019-20 school year.More >>
