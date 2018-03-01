LMPD shows up at Okolona Elementary School with more than 1,500 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD shows up at Okolona Elementary School with more than 1,500 books

Posted: Updated:
Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad paid a visit to kindergarten students at Okolona Elementary School, and fielded questions. Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad paid a visit to kindergarten students at Okolona Elementary School, and fielded questions.
Officers shared the gift of reading to kids, collecting more than 1,500 new books so every student could take one home. Officers shared the gift of reading to kids, collecting more than 1,500 new books so every student could take one home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police work isn't just about taking criminals off the streets. On Thursday, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, along with their chief, worked a case that took them to kindergarten classrooms, and had a storybook ending.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad paid a visit to kindergarten students at Okolona Elementary School, and fielded questions.

"How many of you know any police officers?" Conrad asked. "What do they do?"

"Put them in jail!" a kindergarten student said.

Officers shared the gift of reading to kids, distributing more than 1,500 new books so every student could take one home.

Officer Sarah Banta of LMPD's Community Policing Unit came up with the idea.

"I've been so impressed with the results we've had -- so grateful to the community for donating all these awesome books the kids will be able to enjoy," Banta said.

"It's an opportunity to see that police men and women are here to support them in any way they can and help them," said Karen Stearman, principal of Okolona Elementary School. "They see them in a positive way."

Police hope that's a lesson the students will take back home too.

"The main point here was really just the importance of them reaching out to a police officer if they need help," said Conrad.

The success of a similar book drive in Portland led to this one in Okolona.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.