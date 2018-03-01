LMPD shows up at Okolona Elementary School with more than 1,500 books

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

New owner of ZirMed hopes to grow, add jobs in Louisville

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

Officers shared the gift of reading to kids, collecting more than 1,500 new books so every student could take one home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police work isn't just about taking criminals off the streets. On Thursday, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department, along with their chief, worked a case that took them to kindergarten classrooms, and had a storybook ending.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad paid a visit to kindergarten students at Okolona Elementary School, and fielded questions.

"How many of you know any police officers?" Conrad asked. "What do they do?"

"Put them in jail!" a kindergarten student said.

Officers shared the gift of reading to kids, distributing more than 1,500 new books so every student could take one home.

Officer Sarah Banta of LMPD's Community Policing Unit came up with the idea.

"I've been so impressed with the results we've had -- so grateful to the community for donating all these awesome books the kids will be able to enjoy," Banta said.

"It's an opportunity to see that police men and women are here to support them in any way they can and help them," said Karen Stearman, principal of Okolona Elementary School. "They see them in a positive way."

Police hope that's a lesson the students will take back home too.

"The main point here was really just the importance of them reaching out to a police officer if they need help," said Conrad.

The success of a similar book drive in Portland led to this one in Okolona.

