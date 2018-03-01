Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

Gabe Parker also led detectives to the gun used in the shootings, the newly released documents say. Detectives recovered the gun, shell casings and other items at the scene that will be used for DNA comparison.

The aforementioned details, as well as all other information relating to the case, had been sealed under a gag order by Marshall Circuit Judge James T. Jameson. Three news outlets alleged earlier this month that Jameson "acted outside of his jurisdiction" and made legals errors in his handling of Parker's case.

Less than a week later, Jameson filed a response to the claims by three western Kentucky news outlets, calling their claims "inaccurate" and "misleading."

But on Thursday, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ordered Jameson to open the case and release video of Parker's arraignment. The judge's ruling to close the arraignment to the public "was error," the Court of Appeals ruled, as was Jameson's refusal to allow the public access to the case file.

And though it was quickly lifted, Jameson's gag order was also deemed to be inappropriate. The Court of Appeals ordered Jameson to "refrain from closing any future proceeding in his case" or improperly sealing any records.

James sand the prosecutor in the case "appears worn out" and would rather give out records than "deal with the strain the media has caused."

In an order filed Wednesday, Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton rejected a request by the Marshall County Commonwealth's Attorney's office to remove Jameson on allegations he improperly interceded in the case before he was assigned the case.

"If the media were allowed to case a disqualification or a judge under the circumstances, an injustice would result," Jameson said, according to the court documents.

No further details pertaining to Parker's confession were made pubic in Thursday's court documents.

