Officials to reopen 1 lane of Third Street ramp from I-64 West at 5:30 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to reopen one lane of the ramp from I-64 West to Third Street at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Receding flood waters and a roadway cleared of debris have made the reopening possible, according to a news release from KYTC.

"Motorists will only have access to Third Street into downtown Louisville," the news release states. "River Road remains flooded in this area."

Officials hope to reopen the other lane on the exit ramp sometime Friday as floodwaters continue to recede.

