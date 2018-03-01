Officials preach patience amid parking and traffic headaches on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials preach patience amid parking and traffic headaches on U of L Senior Night

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials said University of Louisville basketball fans need patience and plan en route to the Cardinals' final home game of the season against No. 1 Virginia.

As if traffic in downtown Louisville isn't bad enough, just add some flooding and a big U of L game at the KFC Yum! Center to make it even worse.

“It may be a little bit more congested, but in these type of situations, we all have to exercise that main thing, and that's called patience,” LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

If you want to get to the game on time, officials said to leave early, because some roads into downtown are still covered with water. Water on Zorn Avenue is receding, but River Road is still under water. However, just their morning, the ramp to I-71 South from Zorn Avenue reopened to drivers. The Third Street exit ramp from I-64 West is also back open, though drivers will not be able to turn left or right onto River Road, because it’s still under water.

One you do get downtown, the next big obstacle is parking.

“Tonight is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but I think there is still adequate parking," Mitchell said. "You'll just have to park south of Main Street in any of the surface lots or any of the parking garages in that area."

About 1,500 parking spots have been lost due to flooding downtown.

“We have lost the first level of our Riverfront garage, two floors of the Ali garage, and the total Wharf lot that is down by river,” PARC Director Tiffany Smith said.

Mitchell added to watch out for more pedestrians, because there may be more crossing streets if they have to find parking spots farther away. And when it comes to getting home after the game, police offered some advice when trying to hop on the interstate.

“Anything south of Main Street is your best bet tonight," Mitchell said. "If you could plan that route, you should have a very smooth ride home."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.