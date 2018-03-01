Officials preach patience amid parking and traffic headaches on U of L Senior Night

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials said University of Louisville basketball fans need patience and plan en route to the Cardinals' final home game of the season against No. 1 Virginia.

As if traffic in downtown Louisville isn't bad enough, just add some flooding and a big U of L game at the KFC Yum! Center to make it even worse.

“It may be a little bit more congested, but in these type of situations, we all have to exercise that main thing, and that's called patience,” LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

If you want to get to the game on time, officials said to leave early, because some roads into downtown are still covered with water. Water on Zorn Avenue is receding, but River Road is still under water. However, just their morning, the ramp to I-71 South from Zorn Avenue reopened to drivers. The Third Street exit ramp from I-64 West is also back open, though drivers will not be able to turn left or right onto River Road, because it’s still under water.

One you do get downtown, the next big obstacle is parking.

“Tonight is going to be a little bit of a challenge, but I think there is still adequate parking," Mitchell said. "You'll just have to park south of Main Street in any of the surface lots or any of the parking garages in that area."

About 1,500 parking spots have been lost due to flooding downtown.

“We have lost the first level of our Riverfront garage, two floors of the Ali garage, and the total Wharf lot that is down by river,” PARC Director Tiffany Smith said.

Mitchell added to watch out for more pedestrians, because there may be more crossing streets if they have to find parking spots farther away. And when it comes to getting home after the game, police offered some advice when trying to hop on the interstate.

“Anything south of Main Street is your best bet tonight," Mitchell said. "If you could plan that route, you should have a very smooth ride home."

