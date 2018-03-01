Hanover College professor under investigation after alleged threat

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A professor at Hanover College in Indiana is under investigation by police -- and barred from campus -- after an alleged threat.

Hanover College is a small. southern Indiana liberal arts school with some big name graduates, including Vice President Mike Pence and actor Woody Harrelson.

These days, the college is the talk of the town in Hanover because of the alleged actions of a longtime professor.

"Last week we were contacted by a concerned family member...wishing to report possible threatening statements being made by a family member," said Hanover Town Marshal Joshua Taylor.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

"With that, we've conducted an investigation," said Taylor. "We take all threats seriously...especially with what's going on with the local media, the national media."

Taylor is limited in what he can say about the case, but court documents reveal some of the alleged threats were made during a Feb. 20 lecture where Stark was talking about Lambert to students saying, "He is a [EXPLETIVE] liar. Just so you know, that's who's running the school. He's a coward. If they come after me, they're in trouble."

Lambert also requested an emergency protective order saying, "Based on Mr. Stark's statements in his class and reported threats in the police report, I fear for my safety and I do not feel safe in Mr. Stark's presence. I am concerned that Mr. Stark will attempt to hurt me."

Jefferson County [Indiana] Prosecutor David Sutter is determining what charges -- if any -- will be filed in the case.

"We are aware of an investigation involving Mr. Stark," Sutter said. "We've received information from the Hanover Police Department. Right now, that is still under investigation at this time."

Hanover College is currently on winter break. Administrators wouldn't go on camera, but released a statement, saying in part, "Hanover College has barred one of its employees from its campus following a reported threat made by this person against employees of the college and others."

During the writing of this story, WDRB News learned that Stark has been arrested in connection with an unrelated intimidation case.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.