Frankfort prepares for implosion of 24-story Capital Plaza Tower

The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.

Employees of Louisville's ZirMed, now known as Waystar, conducted a meeting on Tuesday.

New owner of ZirMed hopes to grow, add jobs in Louisville

People in southern Indiana had their chance Wednesday to sound off on the possibility of a heavy haul road being built in Jeffersonville.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."

One University of Louisville fan isn't a fan of the school's leadership, and he's making his gripes very public.

Billboard in Jeffersonville demands that U of L leadership 'Step Aside!'

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.

Papa John's other problem besides the NFL: Its pizza is 'overpriced'

Police say the vehicle was searched after a state trooper smelled the odor of "burnt marijuana."

Indiana woman arrested after police find 2 pounds of pot during traffic stop in New Albany

A new office building is planned for the site.

A 700-foot "exclusion zone" sits around the tower for the March 11 implosion.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- For nearly 50 years, a 24-story tower has been the tallest building in Kentucky's capital city. In a little over a week, it will be gone in just 30 seconds.

"It's not economically feasible to repair, and it was economical to tear down the building," said Commissioner Mike Burnside of the Department for Facilities and Support Services

Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort will be imploded March 11, but it won't be your standard demolition.

"It won't come straight down like it's just being crumbled," Burnside said. "It will have a curling effect as it heads toward the transportation garage."

There is some sadness about the implosion but a lot more excitement.

"It's been billed as one of the biggest things to happen in Frankfort in 30 years," said Carol Jones, General Manager of the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Her hotel sits in the tower's shadow. The lobby and rooms will serve as prime viewing to watch the building come down.

"People have booked some of our space for an implosion party," she said.

The hotel is allowed to remain open, despite sitting in the 700-foot "exclusion zone." Forty-five minutes before and 15 minutes after the blast, all hotel guests and people living in the "exclusion zone," will have to stay inside.

"It's similar to a lock-down," Jones said. "Shelter in place, if you will."

After the dust has settled, a new office building is planned for the site.

"We're replacing it with one that is the same size, basically, as far as the number of square feet, but it holds twice as many people," Burnside said.

To learn more about the implosion click here.

