Radcliff teen accused of kidnapping 2 girls at knifepoint

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff teen is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

Police said 18-year-old John Gaskins kidnapped a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl at knifepoint Thursday. Gaskins allegedly forced the girls into the trunk of a car and took them to a cabin in Meade County.

Gaskins eventually left with the 16-year-old, leaving the 17-year-old tied to a chair, police said.

That girl eventually broke free and called 911. Police were able to track Gaskins down using his cell phone number. Both girls suffered minor injuries.

Gaskins is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

