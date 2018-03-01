Louisville man sentenced to life in prison for beating victim to - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man sentenced to life in prison for beating victim to death in 2015

Mark Murray Mark Murray

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for beating another man to death.

Mark Murray was charged with murder after he beat the man inside his apartment on East Breckinridge Street in August of 2015. Investigators found several things covered in blood at the apartment and said Murray later confessed to the crime.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty. He will serve a life sentence for murder, and he also got an additional five years for tampering with physical evidence.

