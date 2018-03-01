Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl get - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl gets $300 surprise from a total stranger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Weekly chemotherapy treatments at Norton Children's Hospital have taken a toll on Aleigha Hancock's body, including her beautiful blond locks.

Before the 16-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia last April, she'd spend her days hanging with friends. Her bedroom wall is filled with reminders of those happier times. But now, every day is a struggle just to get out of bed, let alone leave her Eminence, Kentucky, home.

"It's grueling, as a mother, to watch your child go through the horrible, evil side effects of chemo," said Stephanie Hancock, Aleigha's mother. "It's a parent's worst nightmare."

The only things that keep her going are her mom ... and Miranda Lambert.

"I just think she's really blunt," Aleigha said. "That's what I like her. She just says what she thinks." 

That's exactly what the high school sophomore said she needs to get through those debilitating treatments. So when the Henry County teenager found out she won backstage passes to Lambert's concert in Lexington this week, she wanted a new pair of boots.

She and her mom drove to this Boot Barn on Preston Highway, but it didn't have her size. So workers called the Clarksville store, and that's when things took a turn.

"She walked up to me and told me she couldn't hear," Hancock said. "She started hugging me ... "I felt her knees give out."

Medics rushed Aleigha to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, Hancock said all she could think about was those boots.

Hours later, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

"We heard a knock on the door," Hancock recalled. "In walked this young man we never met him before in our life. And he had the boots. He had the boots."

It was Eric Troy, the voice on the other end of the phone from the Clarksville store. He had heard why Aleigha and her mother didn't come back to get the $300 books and took it on himself.

"I seen the boots in his hand, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, those are mine!'" Aleigha said. "He asked if they were my size ... I told him, and then he was like, 'Good, because I got these for you.' And he handed them to me."

Aleigha has one more round of chemo left and then a few years of monitoring. But her mom said she's in remission.

"There aren't a lot of happy moments," Hancock said. "But that day was amazing. He made her day." 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

