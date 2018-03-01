LG&E and KU crews return home after more than a month restoring - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU crews return home after more than a month restoring power in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They've spent more than a month helping to restore power to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, and Thursday night, LG&E and KU crews returned home.

Workers got a warm welcome at the Louisville International Airport from their families, who have been anxiously waiting for this moment. The group of about 30 include linemen and other support personnel.

They've been working alongside crews from around the country, slowly overcoming the devastation Puerto Rico suffered from Hurricane Maria.

"That one time we turned on the 600 customers, we were on top of the mountain," said Danny Travis, a supervisor for Kentucky Utilities. "When they closed the fuse, you could hear them screaming off down in the valley, and it was echoing. That was awesome. That was awesome. It really was."

On Wednesday a second wave of LG&E and KU workers left Louisville for Puerto Rico.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.