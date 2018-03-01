Kentucky House passes budget with 25-cent prescription opioid tax

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.More >>
Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.More >>
According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.More >>
According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.More >>
The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.More >>
The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.More >>
A Radcliff teen is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her sister.More >>
A Radcliff teen is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her sister.More >>
The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.More >>
The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.More >>
So far, KSP has already helped 10 people get addiction treatment.More >>
So far, KSP has already helped 10 people get addiction treatment.More >>