Kentucky launches 'Angel Initiative,' allowing drug addicts to seek help inside KSP posts

Gov. Matt Bevin Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drug addicts can walk into any state police post in Kentucky. But instead of being arrested, they'll be given help.

Gov. Matt Bevin and Kentucky State Police launched the "Angel Initiative" on Thursday, which says that anyone seeking help from drug addiction can go to a KSP post and will be paired with a local officer who will help that person find the appropriate treatment. 

That person will not be arrested or charged if they agree to participate in treatment.

"If this is an average day in Kentucky, we'll have three or four people die of an overdose in Kentucky," Bevin said. "Think about that these are our fellow citizens, these are somebody's kid, somebody's parent, somebody's uncle, brother, sister. These are real human beings."

In 2016, 1,400 people in Kentucky died of drug overdoses, most from heroin and fentanyl. So far, KSP has already helped 10 people get addiction treatment. 

