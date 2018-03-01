Volunteers chipping in to get Utica residents back on their feet after the flood

So far, KSP has already helped 10 people get addiction treatment.

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

A Radcliff teen is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.

The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl gets $300 surprise from a total stranger

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- The clean-up is under way at Mike Morrow's home in Utica.

Floodwaters left his home a wet and muddy mess, and his work is cut out for him.

"This is the worst part, pulling this stuff up," Morrow said. "You gotta tear everything out (and) dry everything out."

Floodwaters forced Morrow to evacuate, along with many of his neighbors.

"Because if i wouldn't have, my truck would've been under water, and I would've had to swim out," he said. "There was some people up here that stayed and were wading in (deep) water to get out."

Firefighters were out Thursday clearing the roads of mud. Some homes are still under water, and the Red Cross was on hand with free supplies and hot meals.

"Most of them are very happy that anyone's here that cares, and they're grateful that they're still here," said Janet Foster, a volunteer with the Red Cross.

Foster drove up from North Carolina to help for the next two weeks.

"Everybody's gotta do something," she said. "We're all on this earth together. and you've gotta help people. And someday, someone will help you."

Despite these circumstances, Morrow said he doesn't want to stress.

"Stress will destroy you," he said. "don't worry about things you cannot change. Worry about things you can, and then you'll be all right."

For those residents who still can't return home, the Red Cross has a shelter set up at First Christian Church in Jeffersonville.

