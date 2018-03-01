Volunteers chipping in to get Utica residents back on their feet - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers chipping in to get Utica residents back on their feet after the flood

UTICA, Ind. (WDRB) -- The clean-up is under way at Mike Morrow's home in Utica. 

Floodwaters left his home a wet and muddy mess, and his work is cut out for him.

"This is the worst part, pulling this stuff up," Morrow said. "You gotta tear everything out (and) dry everything out."

Floodwaters forced Morrow to evacuate, along with many of his neighbors.

"Because if i wouldn't have, my truck would've been under water, and I would've had to swim out," he said. "There was some people up here that stayed and were wading in (deep) water to get out."

Firefighters were out Thursday clearing the roads of mud. Some homes are still under water, and the Red Cross was on hand with free supplies and hot meals.

"Most of them are very happy that anyone's here that cares, and they're grateful that they're still here," said Janet Foster, a volunteer with the Red Cross. 

Foster drove up from North Carolina to help for the next two weeks.

"Everybody's gotta do something," she said. "We're all on this earth together. and you've gotta help people. And someday, someone will help you."

Despite these circumstances, Morrow said he doesn't want to stress.

"Stress will destroy you," he said. "don't worry about things you cannot change. Worry about things you can, and then you'll be all right."

For those residents who still can't return home, the Red Cross has a shelter set up at First Christian Church in Jeffersonville.

