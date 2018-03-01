Hoosiers fall to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The sixth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers lost a 24-8 first half lead and fell to 14th-seeded Rutgers (15-18) in the Big Ten Tournament 76-69 Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Rutgers junior guard Corey Sanders led the Scarlet Knights with 28 points, including several highlight reel dunks on Indiana’s defense. Rutgers got 15 points each from senior forward Deshawn Freeman and freshman guard Geo Baker, both off the bench.

Indiana was led by junior forward Juwan Morgan, who scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Rutgers becomes the first 14 seed to reach the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The loss likely ends any chance of the Hoosiers appearing in the NCAA Tournament, as Indiana has a 16-15 record and three straight losses.

