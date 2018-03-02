Kentucky Derby Festival announces Waterfront Jam concert line-up - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Derby Festival announces Waterfront Jam concert line-up

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has released the line-up for the 2018 Waterfront Jam Concert.

The concert series includes over 30 local and regional bands and 7 national concerts on two stages.

Performers on the Great Stage are:

  • MAX with special guest Logan Henderson on Friday, April 27, at 8 p.m.
  • Tyler Farr on Saturday, April 28, at 9 p.m.
  • Jason Gray at Celebration Sunday on Sunday, April 29, at 5 p.m.
  • Sheila E. on Tuesday, May 1, at 9 p.m.
  • The Lone Bellow on Wednesday, May 2, at 9 p.m.
  • Judah & The Lion on Thursday, May 3, at 9 p.m.
  • Lost Kings with special guest Grandtheft on Friday, May 4, at 8 p.m.

The Waterfront Jam also features the following on the Miller Lite Music Stage:

  • Kirby’s Dreamland on Thursday, April 26
  • Radiotronic on Friday, April 27
  • Wax Factory on Saturday, April 28
  • The Jesse Lees on Sunday, April 29
  • Shane Dawson on Monday, April 30
  • 64 West on Tuesday, May 1
  • J.D. Shelburne on Wednesday, May 2
  • The Velcro Pygmies on Thursday, May 3
  • The Goldy Locks Band on Friday, May 4

Admission to all shows is FREE with a 2018 Pegasus Pin.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.