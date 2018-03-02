Louisville man accused of killing Portland neighbor for 'being loud'

Bobby Odom at a court appearance in Jefferson County, Kentucky on March 2, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing his neighbor in Portland was in court Friday.

U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Bobby Odom on Feb. 26 in New Albany for the murder of 38-year-old Christopher Deweese.

According to an arrest warrant, the shooting happened Jan. 28 in the 2600 block of West Main Street in Portland. That's where police say Odom "stood at the victim's open door and fired one shot from a handgun striking the victim in the head."

Police say Deweese died at University Hospital several days later.

Deweese and Odom were neighbors, and police say they were arguing for several hours before the shooting because Odom thought Deweese was "being loud."

Odom had to be extradited to Louisville and was booked into Metro Corrections on March 1. He is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

