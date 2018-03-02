Eastern High School junior arrested after 'concerning' social media post

The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.

The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

According to Allison Gardner Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the school was placed on "increased security" Friday morning as a precaution after the post was discovered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

According to Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the school was placed on "increased security" Friday morning as a precaution after the post was discovered.

Martin says authorities were able to trace the post back to its source, and as a result, the high school student who made the post was identified and arrested.

That student has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, according to Martin. She said the student is also being disciplined, "according to JCPS policies and procedures."

The student is not being identified because he/she is a minor, and juvenile records are sealed.

Below is text of an e-mail from Principal Lana Kaelin sent to parents Thursday night, before the arrest was made:

"Dear Eastern Families - This evening our leadership team was made aware of a concerning social media posting from an account using "ehs" in the name. It is not an Eastern High School account. Law enforcement is investigating the source of the posting. Out of an abundance of caution we will operate on an increased security level tomorrow as we want students to feel safe at school. I appreciate your support of our school, and we will continue to safeguard the positive learning environment that every student deserves.

Sincerely,

Lana Kaelin, Principal"

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.