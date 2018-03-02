Eastern High School junior arrested after 'concerning' social me - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Eastern High School junior arrested after 'concerning' social media post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

According to Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, the school was placed on "increased security" Friday morning as a precaution after the post was discovered.

Martin says authorities were able to trace the post back to its source, and as a result, the high school student who made the post was identified and arrested.

That student has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, according to Martin. She said the student is also being disciplined, "according to JCPS policies and procedures."

The student is not being identified because he/she is a minor, and juvenile records are sealed.

Below is text of an e-mail from Principal Lana Kaelin sent to parents Thursday night, before the arrest was made:

"Dear Eastern Families - This evening our leadership team was made aware of a concerning social media posting from an account using "ehs" in the name. It is not an Eastern High School account. Law enforcement is investigating the source of the posting. Out of an abundance of caution we will operate on an increased security level tomorrow as we want students to feel safe at school. I appreciate your support of our school, and we will continue to safeguard the positive learning environment that every student deserves.
Sincerely,
Lana Kaelin, Principal"

