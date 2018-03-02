UPDATE: 2 dead after gunman opens fire at Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) -- Police say two people who aren't students have been fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University.

The school says police believe the Friday morning shooting "started from a domestic situation." Investigators are searching for a 19-year-old suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The school is urging students to take shelter. It also says no other injuries have been reported.

The school posted an alert around 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page about shots being fired at Campbell Hall. An automated phone message from the school also was sent to students.

A Facebook post from the university identifies a "person of interest" as James Eric Davis Jr. He is described as a 19-year-old black male, approximately 5'10" and weighting 135 pounds. An article on the university's website says police believe the situation started with a domestic dispute.

The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

School officials are advising anyone coning to campus to pick up students for spring break to stay away until further notice.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

