Radcliff woman accused of shoplifting $74,000 worth of merchandise

Richard Barney, age 56, from St. John, Indiana, was arrested as part of an Internet sting operation.More >>
Richard Barney, age 56, from St. John, Indiana, was arrested as part of an Internet sting operation.More >>
The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.More >>
The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
That student is accused of leaving a threatening note inside a bathroom at Bullitt Central High School earlier this month.More >>
That student is accused of leaving a threatening note inside a bathroom at Bullitt Central High School earlier this month.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.More >>
According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Elizabeth Colburn hit her 2-year-old girl with a hanger and a pencil on Jan. 23.More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Hospital staff described the child's injuries as, "the worst blunt force trauma in an infant they had seen that had not died or had intercranial bleeding."More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.More >>
Police say she later told authorities she thought her car was on Veterans Parkway.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.More >>
He is being held at the Scott County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.More >>