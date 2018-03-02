Radcliff woman accused of shoplifting $74,000 worth of merchandise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday night after police say she stole $74,000 worth of merchandise from a department store and sold it at a consignment store across the street.

Police say the thefts took place over a period of a year, beginning on Jan. 18, 2017, and ending on Feb. 22, 2018.

According to an arrest warrant, 57-year-old Betty Mitchell was caught on surveillance video several times stealing "large quantities" of items from the Belk department store in Elizabethtown.

Within days of those thefts, police say the same merchandise was sold to the consignment stop across the street. Police say employees of the consignment shop had no idea the merchandise sold to them had been stolen.

Police say they served a search warrant at Mitchell's home and found 94 items belonging to Belk. Additionally, employees at the consignment shop told police they are holding 568 clothing items which also belong to Belk.

The department store estimates that, over the curse of a year, Mitchell stole about $74,000 worth of items.

A warrant was issued for Mitchell's arrest on Feb. 28, and she was taken into custody the next day. She's charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) in an amount of $10,000 or more.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

