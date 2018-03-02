Crews begin cleaning up Louisville's 'Trash Island'

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.More >>
According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.More >>
A Radcliff teen is facing several charges after police said he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her sister.More >>
The new attraction -- known as the SkyStar Observation Wheel -- was announced Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Louisville man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for beating another man to death.More >>
