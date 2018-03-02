Kentucky's most famous female singers honored in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Eve Theatre Company is paying tribute to Women's History Month with an original production.

"Sisters in Song: A Celebration of Some of Kentucky's Most Famous Female Singers" premieres at the Bard's Town Theatre for a limited engagement March 8-11, 2018.



Written by Eve Co-artistic Director Susan McNeese Lynch, Sisters in Song shares the history and happenings of 11 of Kentucky's most noted female performers, including Loretta Lynn, Rosemary Clooney, Jackie DeShannon and Mary Travers of Peter, Paul and Mary fame.

Famous duos such as The Judd's and the Hill Sisters (who wrote and performed "Happy Birthday to You") are also included.

The show features songs made famous by these women as well as stories about their lives and careers.

Sisters in Song will be performed March 8, 9, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and March 11 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general admission; $19 for seniors, students and groups of ten or more.

