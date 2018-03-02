Marshall County High School implements new security procedures a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Marshall County High School implements new security procedures at students' request

Posted: Updated:

BENTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Marshall County High School have asked for increased security after last month's shooting that killed two students. 

Superintendent Trent Lovett says students told him they would feel safer if the school would check bags and backpacks. They also requested metal security wands be used to check students for weapons. 

The school immediately implemented both new procedures. 

Some students say they would like to see the school implement even more security measures.

"I feel like gates should be included in schools, instead of just letting people wander around," said Jesus Lara. "We should have security spots and people monitoring where people are going."

Lawmakers are talking about a proposal to arm teachers in school, but Lovett says there will be no armed teachers in his district.

