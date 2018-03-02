Sales of 'Marshall Strong' t-shirts raise $40,000 to support vic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sales of 'Marshall Strong' t-shirts raise $40,000 to support victims of Marshall County school shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- T-shirts designed to show solidarity with the victims of the recent school shootings in Marshall County, Kentucky, are now on sale.

Sales of the "Marshall Strong" t-shirts have been steady. The Sweet Tee Company in Benton, Kentucky, raised over $40,000 to help the victims' families through t-shirt sales. Of that amount, $20,000 went to the families of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, the two students who were killed in the attack.

The remaining $20,000 went to the other students who were injured.

"We're glad to play a small role in helping the families to do something," said Trista Larkin, of the Sweet Tee Company. "When tragedy hits, you often feel helpless, and we wanted to do something."

The store says every day people are calling to get the shirts sent to their homes. People from just about every state have purchased the shirts.

The shooting at Marshall County High School last month left two students dead and 18 injured.

The Sweet Tee Company can be reached at (270) 703-8120.

