Indiana man accused of driving to Wisconsin in attempt to have sex with underage girls

An Indiana man is behind bars in Wisconsin, accused of driving more than 100 miles across state lines to try and have sex with underage girls.

Richard Barney, age 56, from St. John, Indiana, was arrested as part of an Internet sting operation. An undercover officer who was posing as the mother of two underage girls started talking with Barney after finding an ad he posted on Craigslist.

Authorities say Barney told the undercover officer he wanted to travel to Racine County to have sex with an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old.

Investigators say Barney made the trip to Wisconsin to meet what he thought was the mother and two girls. Instead, he was greeted by a team of police officers.

Barney is facing six felony charges, including attempted sexual assault of a child.

