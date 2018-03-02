Body discovered in receding flood waters of Silver Creek in Clar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Body discovered in receding flood waters of Silver Creek in Clarksville

Posted: Updated:
Clarksville Police say a body was discovered Friday morning, as flood waters receded. Clarksville Police say a body was discovered Friday morning, as flood waters receded.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police say a body was discovered Friday morning, as flood waters receded.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. March 2 after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

Police are saying little more than that.

"While in the preliminary stages of the investigation, we will not be releasing anymore information until the man has been identified, family has been notified and we can get a direction of the investigation," the press release stated.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

