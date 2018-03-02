Yuengling draft beer to be available in Kentucky for first time in 169 years

One of America's oldest brews is coming to Kentucky after 169 years.

Yuengling will now be available in the Bluegrass State. On Monday, March 5, Yuengling fans can order their favorite draft beer at restaurants and bars. Starting March 12, it will be available at grocery stores and convenience stores.

Yuengling is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and is the oldest operating brewery in the U.S. It came to Indiana just last year.

