Yuengling draft beer to be available in Kentucky for first time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Yuengling draft beer to be available in Kentucky for first time in 169 years

Posted: Updated:
One of America's oldest brews is coming to Kentucky after 169 years. One of America's oldest brews is coming to Kentucky after 169 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of America's oldest brews is coming to Kentucky after 169 years.

Yuengling will now be available in the Bluegrass State. On Monday, March 5, Yuengling fans can order their favorite draft beer at restaurants and bars. Starting March 12, it will be available at grocery stores and convenience stores.

Yuengling is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and is the oldest operating brewery in the U.S. It came to Indiana just last year.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.