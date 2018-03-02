Statue of disgraced Harvey Weinstein unveiled in Los Angeles - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Statue of disgraced Harvey Weinstein unveiled in Los Angeles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statue of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein dressed in a bathrobe has been unveiled in Los Angeles.

The statue is being called "The Casting Couch." It depicts a life-size Weinstein, clad in a bathrobe, sitting on a golden-colored couch and holding an Oscar statue.

More than 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape. Weinstein has consistently denied the charges.

The statue was made by a Los Angeles street artist.

"There's been a great reaction to the piece this year," said an artist, who goes by the name Plastic Jesus. "People are shocked, amused and horrified by it. But equally, I've had a lot of people come up and say, 'Thanks for doing this. It needed to be said.'"

The unveiling of the statue came just days before the 2018 Oscars.

