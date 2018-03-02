Kentucky bill would create tip line for legislative branch emplo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky bill would create tip line for legislative branch employees to report harassment

State lawmakers have advanced a bill to create a tip line for legislative branch employees to use. It would let them report complaints of harassment, fraud, theft or discrimination.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It could soon be easier to report harassment in Kentucky.

State lawmakers have advanced a bill to create a tip line for legislative branch employees to use. It would let them report complaints of harassment, fraud, theft or discrimination.

The move comes after an ethics investigation of ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover and three other lawmakers for their involvement in a secret sexual harassment settlement.

The tip line would create an expedited process to review allegations.

