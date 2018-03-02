As Billy Graham laid to rest, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin orders state flags lowered to half-staff

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). An usher reads a program ahead of a funeral service at the Billy Graham Library for the Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Family members look on as the hearse carrying the body of the Rev. Billy Graham returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018. His funeral will be Friday.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Pallbearers carry the casket of Rev. Billy Graham past family members as it returns to the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 1, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has ordered that all American and state flags at Kentucky office buildings be lowered to half-staff today, Friday, March 2, until sunset, to honor the life of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

"The world lost an extraordinary man last week," Gov. Bevin said, in a statement. "The Reverend Billy Graham was an advisor to presidents and world leaders, and was a beloved pastor to all people. His grace, boldness, clarity and conviction for sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ have made a powerful and eternal impact. He positively changed the course of history, and his voice will be greatly missed."

Bevin encouraged private citizens and businesses to join in the tribute by also lowering their flags.

The declaration came on the same day Graham's funeral was held. This Associated Press story captures that event:

By TOM FOREMAN Jr. and JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Rev. Billy Graham's children remembered "America's Pastor" on Friday as someone so thoroughly devoted to spreading the Gospel that he lived his life at home as he preached it in stadiums, with a personable humility and an unwavering focus on the Bible. As his oldest son told the funeral congregation, "There weren't two Billy Grahams."

His adult children - all speakers or preachers in their own right - recalled being taught by their parents how to read Scripture aloud and deliver sermons, but also taking quiet walks with their father and receiving his plainspoken wisdom.

Franklin Graham, who delivered the main funeral message, said all of those qualities were part of the whole.

"The Billy Graham that the world saw on television, the Billy Graham that the world saw in the big stadiums was the same Billy Graham that we saw at home. There weren't two Billy Grahams," he said. "He loved his family. He stood by us. He comforted us. He left us an enduring legacy: His uncompromising testimony of God's great love."

Franklin Graham's funeral message, which included a Gospel call to repentance and salvation, followed shorter remarks by his siblings in a service that lasted just over an hour before an invitation-only crowd of approximately 2,000.

"I believe, from Heaven's perspective, that my father's death is as significant as his life. And his life was very significant. But I think when he died that was something very strategic from Heaven's point of view," said his daughter Anne Graham Lotz, later adding: "I believe God is saying: 'Wake up church! Wake up world!'"

The noon service commenced with the evangelist's family bringing in his casket, followed by a renditions of some of Graham's favorite music. Linda McCrary-Fisher's performance of "Until Then" included the poignant lyric, "my heart will go on singing ... until the day God calls me home."

The congregation included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and their wives. The service was streamed live online. Neither Pence nor Trump spoke during the service, but they met privately with the family beforehand.

The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and it also reflected his family's desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made him the world's best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

"His fingerprints are on this service for sure," family spokesman Mark DeMoss said in a phone interview before the funeral. "The Graham family has long considered that his funeral eventually would really be his last crusade."

Graham, who died last week at age 99, brought a message of salvation to millions during visits and live broadcasts to scores of countries.

The service featured songs from gospel musicians who performed at Graham's events: McCrary-Fisher, Michael W. Smith and the Gaither Vocal Band. They are all friends who sang for Graham at his home in recent years, DeMoss said.

Other notable guests included North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. His immediate predecessor, Pat McCrory, was already in the tent hours before the service and doing commentary for a radio station.

Graham will be buried next to his wife in a memorial prayer garden at the library, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers. His pine plywood casket was made by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. The grave marker reads: "Preacher of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Earlier, crowds lined the road for a procession from Graham's home in the mountains to Charlotte, where Graham grew up. Approximately 13,000 people - including former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton - filed past his casket during a public viewing in Charlotte this week. And on Wednesday, Graham became the first private citizen since civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 to lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

Drew reported from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Follow Foreman at www.twitter.com/SkipForeman1 and Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew .

