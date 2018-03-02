Clark County man charged for writing Facebook post threatening to rob a bank

The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.

Accused Marshall County shooter confessed and led detectives to the gun he allegedly used, court documents say

The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.

Bobby Odom at a court appearance in Jefferson County, Kentucky on March 2, 2018.

Louisville man accused of killing Portland neighbor for 'being loud'

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl gets $300 surprise from a total stranger

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

Body discovered in receding flood waters of Silver Creek in Clarksville

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

A social media threat caused several banks to beef up security and some to close their doors.

It started with a post on Facebook by 39-year-old Jason Johnson:

"WEDNESDAY AT NOON, BANK ROBBERY IS GOING TO BE BAD, OR IS IT A SET UP FOR A SUICIDE BY COP STAY TUNED.”

“There is evidence he intended to follow through with this,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. “There were several banks in this vicinity that had to close for a period of time."

Some banks hired security, costing thousands of dollars, and some closed for the day.

“PNC banks, in particular, as I understand, did close some of their bank locations on that Wednesday,” Mull said. “That could have been a very violent situation.”

While that violence did not unfold, another violent situation did.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, arrested Johnson earlier this week. He's facing a long list of charges, including intimidation and three counts of battery injuring law enforcement.

“He did fight them,” Mull said.“He was able to inflict multiple injuries on the arresting officers."

According to the arrest report, officers were able to track him down with the help of two women who bought meth from Johnson. Officers saw Johnson walking on the street, they tased him several times and a fight broke out. He punched, kicked and even bit officers before they found a knife in his pocket.

“It was very violent fight with multiple officers,” Mull said.

Now, Mull is calling for stricter punishments for people who make threats on social media.

“It's only a level-six felony, which carries a maximum of two-and-a-half years of imprisonment, and that's not a very severe consequence for the types of action I'm talking about today,” he said.

Mull added that with the current bond, it’s only a matter of time before Johnson is back on the streets.

“Half a million dollar cash only was my request,” he said. “The judge denied that request and set bond at $10,000 court cash, which essentially, means that this individual will be able to leave jail after posting $1,000.”

Johnson is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.