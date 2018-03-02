Clark County man charged for writing Facebook post threatening t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County man charged for writing Facebook post threatening to rob a bank

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -

A social media threat caused several banks to beef up security and some to close their doors.

It started with a post on Facebook by 39-year-old Jason Johnson:

"WEDNESDAY AT NOON, BANK ROBBERY IS GOING TO BE BAD, OR IS IT A SET UP FOR A SUICIDE BY COP STAY TUNED.”

“There is evidence he intended to follow through with this,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. “There were several banks in this vicinity that had to close for a period of time."

Some banks hired security, costing thousands of dollars, and some closed for the day.

“PNC banks, in particular, as I understand, did close some of their bank locations on that Wednesday,” Mull said. “That could have been a very violent situation.”

While that violence did not unfold, another violent situation did.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, arrested Johnson earlier this week. He's facing a long list of charges, including intimidation and three counts of battery injuring law enforcement.

“He did fight them,” Mull said.“He was able to inflict multiple injuries on the arresting officers."

According to the arrest report, officers were able to track him down with the help of two women who bought meth from Johnson. Officers saw Johnson walking on the street, they tased him several times and a fight broke out. He punched, kicked and even bit officers before they found a knife in his pocket.

“It was very violent fight with multiple officers,” Mull said.

Now, Mull is calling for stricter punishments for people who make threats on social media.

“It's only a level-six felony, which carries a maximum of two-and-a-half years of imprisonment, and that's not a very severe consequence for the types of action I'm talking about today,” he said.

Mull added that with the current bond, it’s only a matter of time before Johnson is back on the streets.

“Half a million dollar cash only was my request,” he said. “The judge denied that request and set bond at $10,000 court cash, which essentially, means that this individual will be able to leave jail after posting  $1,000.”

Johnson is due back in court on Monday.

