Indiana sheriff's deputy dies after being shot Friday during a foot chase

LEBANON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a sheriff's deputy will not survive after being shot during a foot chase in the city of Lebanon northwest of Indianapolis.

State Police Sgt. John Perrine said Boone County Sheriff's deputy Jacob Pickett was shot about 9:30 a.m. Friday and was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Perrine said Pickett was shot during a foot chase that unfolded when 28-year-old John Baldwin and 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt fled Lebanon police as they were serving a search warrant in the city about 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Pickett was a native of Brownsburg, Indiana, and had served the Boone County Sheriff's Office for nearly three years. Before that, he served as a deputy for the Tipton County Sheriff's Department from November 2013 to July 2015.

Pickett was also the lead K-9 handler for the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Baldwin, Baumgardt and Hillary Williams, the subject of the initial warrant, were taken into custody. Baumgardt was shot by police and is the suspect "believed" to have shot Pickett. Baumgardt's condition isn't known.

The last employee of the Boone County Sheriff's Office killed in the duty was Sheriff John Pepper in 1935.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement Friday evening:

“Janet and I are stunned and heartbroken over the tragic events today in Boone County today involving Sheriff Deputy Jacob Pickett. Words cannot convey the sorrow we feel for his wife and young children as well as the entire Boone County Sheriff’s Office. I ask Hoosiers around the state to join me in honoring his service and dedication.”