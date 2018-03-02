Anheuser-Busch ships thousands of cans of water to Bardstown com - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anheuser-Busch ships thousands of cans of water to Bardstown company for flood relief

Posted: Updated:
Anheuser-Busch stepped up to help flood victims in Kentucky. Anheuser-Busch stepped up to help flood victims in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anheuser-Busch stepped up to help flood victims in Kentucky.

The company shipped thousands of cans of drinking water to its wholesaler partner, Smith Brothers Distributing, out of Bardstown.

The local company can then work with the local American Red Cross to get the water to those who need it.

Anheuser-Busch has sent more than 79 million cans of water to disaster areas since 1988.

