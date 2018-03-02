1 person killed when train hits car in Jeffersonville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person killed when train hits car in Jeffersonville

Posted:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville Police said at least two cars were damaged in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at US 31 and Coopers Lane.

One person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital. It's not clear how that person is doing now.

We have a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated.

