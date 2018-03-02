1 person killed when train hits car in Jeffersonville

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.More >>
A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.More >>
According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.More >>
The suspect accused of killing a man in the Portland neighborhood was in court Friday.More >>
The 15-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire inside Marshall County High School last month, killing two classmates and injuring 14 other people, confessed to a Kentucky State Police detective, court documents show.More >>
