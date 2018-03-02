78-year-old woman killed when train hit car in Jeffersonville id - WDRB 41 Louisville News

78-year-old woman killed when train hit car in Jeffersonville identified

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A 78-year-old woman was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

Jeffersonville Police said at least two cars were damaged in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at US 31 and Coopers Lane.

Joyce Hogue died in the crash from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries, according to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott. Another person was taken to the hospital. It's not clear how that person is doing now. An officer on scene said the train did sound sits horn before the collision and stopped after the wreck.

Toxicology results are still pending, Scott said.

Just a few months ago, there was another fatal train wreck on US 31 less than three miles away in Sellersburg.

