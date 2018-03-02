Employee of Louisville Kroger store diagnosed with Hepatitis A, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Employee of Louisville Kroger store diagnosed with Hepatitis A, potentially putting customers at risk

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Kroger said the man worked at the store in February, and customers who bought produce between Feb. 4 to Feb. 28 may have been exposed to the virus. Any produce purchased during that time frame should be thrown away, Kroger said.

The employee worked third shift in the produce section and was diagnosed with Hepatitis A on Feb. 28 at a visit to the doctor. He immediately notified his supervisor, and Kroger notified the Health Department later that day, the company said.

Kroger said officials are cooperating with local and state health officials. Other employees threw away all the produce that the man is believed to have come in contact with and cleaned the store.

Additionally, Kroger is offering all associates and their families Hepatitis A vaccines. About 300 people work at the Dixie Highway store.

Hepatitis A can be transmitted through eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
