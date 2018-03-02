LG&E and KU crews canvas the city restoring power to flood-stricken homes

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River floodwaters continue to go down, the recovery phase has begun. And for many people, that starts with getting their power turned back on.

LG&E and KU crews spent Friday restoring power to homes throughout the Louisville area. Since the Ohio River crested on Monday, crews have been teaming up with city and county inspectors to make sure it's safe to restore power to individual homes.

LG&E officials said the process entails a lot more than just flipping a switch.

"If you're in an area where, let's say, your home got flooded, and the outlets were submerged or other electrical equipment became submerged, then you would need to call an inspector to go in and do his inspection and either give approval, or if it doesn't, then there need to be some repairs made," said Natasha Collins, Media Relations Director for LG&E and KU.

When it comes to restoring natural gas, LG&E will do the inspections.

