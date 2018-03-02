LG&E and KU crews canvas the city restoring power to flood-stricken homes

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.More >>
An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.More >>
According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.More >>
Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.More >>
A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.More >>
Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.More >>
According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.More >>
One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.More >>
As the Ohio River floodwaters continue to go down, the recovery phase has begun. And for many people, that starts with getting their power turned back on.More >>
On Friday morning, a boat began pushing all the trash upstream to the Brownsboro Road overpass. A boom will lift up the trash and put it in dumpsters.More >>
Firefighters were out Thursday clearing the roads of mud. Some homes are still under water, and the Red Cross was on hand with free supplies and hot meals.More >>
Crews will clean more after the water further recedes.More >>
The city of Louisville closed six flood gates total to combat the rising Ohio River during the weekend rains.More >>
You probably don't want to spend your vacation on Trash Island.More >>
Officials say it's because the southern Indiana river city started making big changes in how it handles flooding back in 2014.More >>
Flood waters are receding, but what hides underneath the water is not always a pretty sight.More >>
