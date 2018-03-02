LG&E and KU crews canvas the city restoring power to flood-stric - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LG&E and KU crews canvas the city restoring power to flood-stricken homes

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the Ohio River floodwaters continue to go down, the recovery phase has begun. And for many people, that starts with getting their power turned back on.

LG&E and KU crews spent Friday restoring power to homes throughout the Louisville area. Since the Ohio River crested on Monday, crews have been teaming up with city and county inspectors to make sure it's safe to restore power to individual homes.

LG&E officials said the process entails a lot more than just flipping a switch.

"If you're in an area where, let's say, your home got flooded, and the outlets were submerged or other electrical equipment became submerged, then you would need to call an inspector to go in and do his inspection and either give approval, or if it doesn't, then there need to be some repairs made," said Natasha Collins, Media Relations Director for LG&E and KU.

When it comes to restoring natural gas, LG&E will do the inspections.

