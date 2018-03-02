Family grateful for safe return of Hardin County teenagers abduc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family grateful for safe return of Hardin County teenagers abducted at knifepoint

Posted: Updated:

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of Kentucky parents breathed a huge sigh of relief Thursday when their two teenage daughters kidnapped at knifepoint were found safe.

Kentucky State Police say a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl were abducted Thursday morning from Fentress Boulevard, outside of Elizabethtown, in Hardin County.

The father of the girls said an ex-boyfriend hid in the woods and kidnapped them from the driveway when they left for school. KSP said he took the teens to a Vine Grove cabin in Meade County.

The 16-year-old agreed to travel to Pennsylvania with 18-year-old suspect John Gaskins in an attempt to help her sister escape. The 17-year-old, who was left tied to a chair in the cabin, managed to break free and get help from neighbor Chelsea Scott.

“She had come out screaming ‘help’ and ‘help me,’ so I run down there, and she says ‘help me I’ve been stabbed’ and ‘he took my sister,’" Scott said. "So immediately I ran up and called 911, and she comes to my house, and I give her water.”

Troopers tracked a cell phone to I-71, eventually finding it in Gallatin County where Gaskins had crashed his car.

KSP said an off-duty police officer from Tennessee was driving by, saw the car had crashed and saw the suspect choking the 16-year-old.

We are not identifying the father to protect the identity of the victims.

"I'm mad because what he done to my daughters," the father said. "But in the same sense. I feel bad for the young man, and I just hope he gets help."

Gaskins is facing charges in three counties and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

