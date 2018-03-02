Family grateful for safe return of Hardin County teenagers abducted at knifepoint

One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

One person was killed Friday after a train hit a car in Jeffersonville.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

According to court documents obtained by WDRB News, professor Jim Stark is being investigated by Hanover Police after threatening University President Lake Lambert and another employee.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Medics rushed Aleigha Hancock to the hospital, and once she regained consciousness, a total stranger was just what the doctor ordered.

Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl gets $300 surprise from a total stranger

Battling leukemia in the hospital, 16-year-old Eminence girl gets $300 surprise from a total stranger

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

A junior at Eastern High School was arrested on Friday after someone reported a "concerning" social media post.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

Police say that, over a period of a year, she would steal the merchandise from an Elizabethtown department store, then sell it at the consignment shop across the street.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

According to a news release, police were contacted at 10 a.m. on Friday after someone found the body of a man in the receding waters of Silver Creek, off Blackiston Mill Road.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

Louisville trailed for less than three minutes in last night's Senior Night game against No. 1 Virginia, but a three-pointer at the buzzer gave Virginia the victory.

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

CRAWFORD | Up four with one second left, Louisville suffers legendary loss to No. 1 Virginia

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

An employee in the produce department of the Kroger store at 4915 Dixie Highway has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pair of Kentucky parents breathed a huge sigh of relief Thursday when their two teenage daughters kidnapped at knifepoint were found safe.

Kentucky State Police say a 16-year-old and 17-year-old girl were abducted Thursday morning from Fentress Boulevard, outside of Elizabethtown, in Hardin County.

The father of the girls said an ex-boyfriend hid in the woods and kidnapped them from the driveway when they left for school. KSP said he took the teens to a Vine Grove cabin in Meade County.

The 16-year-old agreed to travel to Pennsylvania with 18-year-old suspect John Gaskins in an attempt to help her sister escape. The 17-year-old, who was left tied to a chair in the cabin, managed to break free and get help from neighbor Chelsea Scott.

“She had come out screaming ‘help’ and ‘help me,’ so I run down there, and she says ‘help me I’ve been stabbed’ and ‘he took my sister,’" Scott said. "So immediately I ran up and called 911, and she comes to my house, and I give her water.”

Troopers tracked a cell phone to I-71, eventually finding it in Gallatin County where Gaskins had crashed his car.

KSP said an off-duty police officer from Tennessee was driving by, saw the car had crashed and saw the suspect choking the 16-year-old.

We are not identifying the father to protect the identity of the victims.

"I'm mad because what he done to my daughters," the father said. "But in the same sense. I feel bad for the young man, and I just hope he gets help."

Gaskins is facing charges in three counties and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.