Family jumps from second floor of burning apartment building in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family was forced to jump out of the second-story window of their apartment building when a fire broke out Friday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3700 block of of Noblitt Avenue near Hike's Lane and Goldsmith Lane. 

A mother and her 6-year-old and 6-month-old children jumped from the burning apartment building. They'll all be OK.

