LACETT | Bellarmine advances to GLVC Semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights are moving on to the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament.

The Knights advanced with a win over William Jewell 70-65 Friday in a quarterfinal game that proved to be a bit tougher than expected.

The Knights failed hit a three point shot and nearly trailed the entire first half. Alex Cook and Adam Eberhard each scored 19 as Bellarmine was able to finally break free midway through the second half.

Bellarmine will play Indianapolis in the semifinals Saturday. The Greyhounds downed Maryville Friday night 66-56.

