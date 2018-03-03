1 dead after crash involving cement truck - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead after crash involving cement truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say one person died early Saturday morning in a crash on Fern Valley Road near Valley Forest Drive. 

It happened around 12:30 Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the preliminary investigation shows a cement truck driver was driving west on Fern Valley Road and was trying to make a wide left turn into a construction site, when it was hit in the back by a white Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Officials say speed may have been a factor. No charges are expected to be filed.

